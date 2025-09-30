Next Article
Vijay's rally stampede probe panel formed; Hema Malini leads it
India
After a tragic stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has set up an eight-member committee to investigate.
The September 27 event led to chaos that left more than 40 dead and over 100 injured.
Panel to focus on crowd management, safety
With Tamil Nadu heading toward its 2026 elections, this probe is a big deal for public safety at political events.
The panel—announced by BJP president J P Nadda on September 29 and led by Hema Malini—will look into what went wrong with crowd control and organization.
Their findings could shape how future rallies are managed so tragedies like this don't happen again.