Woman dies while dancing at Garba event in MP
India
A 19-year-old woman named Sonam, who got married just a few months ago, suddenly collapsed and died while dancing at a Garba celebration in Bikan village on Sunday night.
The event, held at Sant Singaji temple near Khargone, quickly turned somber as her husband and others tried to help, but she couldn't be revived.
Details of the incident
At first, people thought Sonam's fall was part of the dance—but they soon realized it was serious.
Police only heard about the incident through social media since no one from her family or the crowd filed a complaint.
With no signs of foul play, Sonam's family chose to perform her last rites without a post-mortem.
The local community has been left shocked and saddened by her sudden loss.