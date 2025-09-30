US ends Iran's Chabahar port sanctions exemption: What it means India Sep 30, 2025

The US just ended its special sanctions exemption for Iran's Chabahar port, which India has been involved with since 2018.

This move, announced on September 29, 2025, comes after the Taliban took over Afghanistan—basically changing why the exemption existed in the first place.

The original deal was meant to help Afghanistan rebuild by letting India use Chabahar without breaking US rules.