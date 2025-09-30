US ends Iran's Chabahar port sanctions exemption: What it means
The US just ended its special sanctions exemption for Iran's Chabahar port, which India has been involved with since 2018.
This move, announced on September 29, 2025, comes after the Taliban took over Afghanistan—basically changing why the exemption existed in the first place.
The original deal was meant to help Afghanistan rebuild by letting India use Chabahar without breaking US rules.
India now needs to play some smart diplomacy
Chabahar is India's shortcut to Afghanistan and Central Asia—and a way to keep up with China's rival port in Pakistan.
Now, with the US putting its "maximum pressure" policy back in play, Indian investments (including a $370 million contract signed just last year) are suddenly at risk.
Experts say India will need some smart diplomacy to protect its interests here—balancing ties with both Iran and Washington while keeping its regional strategy alive.