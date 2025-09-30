Next Article
MP: 7th child dies from suspected kidney infection
India
A four-year-old boy from Dighawani village, Madhya Pradesh, has become the seventh child to die from a suspected kidney infection in Chhindwara district over just 22 days.
The hardest-hit areas—Tamia and Koylanchal—are seeing more kids fall sick, with several still in treatment.
Health teams on ground collecting samples, running tests
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for full-scale healthcare support, while Chhindwara collector Shailendra Singh suggested airlifting severe cases to AIIMS Nagpur if needed.
Local and national health teams are on the ground collecting samples and running tests to find out what's causing these infections.
Officials say they're determined to get answers and prevent any more tragedies.