UP: Cops suspended for attending criminal's birthday bash, drinking
Four Ghaziabad policemen, including outpost in-charge Ashish Jadon, have been suspended after a video surfaced showing them drinking and dancing with a bar girl at the birthday party of Irshad Malik, a known criminal.
The clip, just 22 seconds long, sparked concerns and led to immediate suspension and inquiry, raising eyebrows over officers celebrating with someone they should be policing.
Action taken against cops
After the video went viral on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patel immediately suspended all four officers seen in it.
Ghaziabad Police have also started an internal inquiry to look into breaches of conduct and violations of departmental discipline.
The investigation is ongoing as officials work to ensure accountability within the force.