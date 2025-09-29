Delhi HC bans sale of Constitution's lookalike edition

Court highlights importance of distinctiveness in publishing

Rupa now has two weeks to pull all unsold copies from stores and take down online listings of the disputed edition. All sales and promotions are paused for now.

EBC argued that Rupa's lookalike hurt their business—especially after a big bulk order for 18,000 copies was canceled because of the confusion.

The court's move highlights how important it is for publishers to keep their products distinct so readers know exactly what they're buying.