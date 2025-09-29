Delhi HC bans sale of Constitution's lookalike edition
The Delhi High Court has temporarily banned Rupa Publications from selling its red-and-black pocket edition of the Constitution of India.
The court said this version looked a lot like Eastern Book Company's (EBC) long-standing edition, copying details like colors, font, and gold edging—making it easy for buyers to get confused.
This order was passed on September 25, 2024, and will stay in place until at least February 2026.
Court highlights importance of distinctiveness in publishing
Rupa now has two weeks to pull all unsold copies from stores and take down online listings of the disputed edition. All sales and promotions are paused for now.
EBC argued that Rupa's lookalike hurt their business—especially after a big bulk order for 18,000 copies was canceled because of the confusion.
The court's move highlights how important it is for publishers to keep their products distinct so readers know exactly what they're buying.