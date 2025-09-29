Next Article
Gurugram couple found dead at home; woman's family accuses man
India
On Sunday, a Gurugram couple—Ajay Kumar (30) and Sweety Sharma (28), both software engineers—were found dead at home.
Police say Kumar allegedly strangled Sweety before dying by suicide. The two had been married for three years.
Now, Sweety's family has filed a murder complaint against Kumar, adding another layer to the case.
Kumar left video message before death
Before his death, Kumar sent a video message to a friend hinting at his intentions and appearing to suggest that an argument had broken out between the couple.
This message led police to the scene, where they discovered both bodies.
Gurugram police are now investigating what led up to the tragedy and are looking into the family's allegations for more answers.