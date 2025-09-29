Wangchuk's arrest sparks protests in Ladakh

Activists demand judicial inquiry into police action

Wangchuk's arrest is being seen as a move to silence peaceful protest and calls for protecting Ladakh's environment and rights.

Activists want a judicial inquiry into the police action, plus resignations from top officials.

Many are linking this crackdown to bigger issues—like the devastating floods and landslides that hit Himalayan states in 2025, made worse by climate change, unchecked development, and weak governance—reminding everyone why these voices matter.