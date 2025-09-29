Wangchuk's arrest sparks protests in Ladakh
Himalayan activists in Delhi are speaking out after Ladakhi education reformer Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act.
They're demanding his release and backing his push for statehood and special constitutional protections for Ladakh.
The group also condemned a recent police crackdown on Leh protests, which left four people dead and over 80 injured.
Activists demand judicial inquiry into police action
Wangchuk's arrest is being seen as a move to silence peaceful protest and calls for protecting Ladakh's environment and rights.
Activists want a judicial inquiry into the police action, plus resignations from top officials.
Many are linking this crackdown to bigger issues—like the devastating floods and landslides that hit Himalayan states in 2025, made worse by climate change, unchecked development, and weak governance—reminding everyone why these voices matter.