Andhra Pradesh minister's convoy blocked by locals protesting drug park
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha's convoy was blocked on Monday by locals in Rajampeta, Anakapalli district, protesting a proposed Bulk Drug Park in their area.
The group used a fallen tree to stop the vehicles and voiced discontent against the State government and the Bulk Drug Park.
The standoff ended after Anitha gave assurances to address their issues.
Work on drug park to pause for now
Later, Anitha met with residents and acknowledged their 16-day protest, assuring them she'd bring their concerns directly to the Chief Minister and Deputy CM.
She announced that work on the drug park would pause for now and suggested forming a committee of local leaders and villagers to help find a solution together.
She also urged everyone not to let outside politics influence their movement, saying she was committed to resolving things through open dialogue.