Swapan Dasgupta presents Bengal BJP government's maiden budget

Progress initiatives

Other notable announcements in the budget

The budget also announces the establishment of a Tribal University in Jhargram and an Artificial Intelligence Mission to support innovation. Retired journalists will get a monthly pension of ₹5,000, while those who were jailed in what the government described as politically motivated cases will receive ₹10,000 per month. The BJP government aims to differentiate itself from its predecessor by promising tighter beneficiary verification and fiscal discipline while retaining welfare-oriented frameworks central to Bengal politics under the Trinamool Congress (TMC).