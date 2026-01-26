Ambulance door jammed, critically ill man dies outside MP hospital 

Emergency delay

Ambulance door jammed, patient declared dead on arrival

The ambulance carrying Ram Prasad reached the hospital but its rear door got jammed. Footage from the scene shows bystanders trying to force open the door with kicks, punches, and tools as the patient remained trapped inside. The ambulance driver also attempted to enter through a window. After much effort, they managed to open the door and Prasad was taken out on a stretcher but was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital.