Ambulance door jammed, critically ill man dies outside MP hospital
What's the story
In a tragic incident, a 67-year-old man died after the rear door of an ambulance got stuck, trapping him inside the vehicle outside the gate of Satna district hospital in Madhya Pradesh. He had collapsed at home while warming himself near a fire and was rushed to Ramnagar CHC for initial treatment. There, doctors provided preliminary treatment before referring him to the district hospital in an emergency ambulance.
Emergency delay
Ambulance door jammed, patient declared dead on arrival
The ambulance carrying Ram Prasad reached the hospital but its rear door got jammed. Footage from the scene shows bystanders trying to force open the door with kicks, punches, and tools as the patient remained trapped inside. The ambulance driver also attempted to enter through a window. After much effort, they managed to open the door and Prasad was taken out on a stretcher but was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital.
Official response
Health department responds to incident, issues notice
After the incident, the district health department claimed that Prasad was already dead before reaching the hospital. Satna Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Manoj Shukla said a notice has been issued to the district coordination officer to determine accountability and take action. "After the matter came to light, a notice has been served to the district coordinator and further action will be taken based on findings," Dr. Shukla said.