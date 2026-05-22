Ameet Satam announces 27 underground Mumbai parking lots under gardens
Good news for anyone tired of circling for parking in Mumbai: 27 underground parking lots are proposed on the way, one for each city ward.
Announced by BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam, these spaces will be built under gardens and playgrounds, so no extra land needs to be taken over.
Local representatives are now scouting out the best spots.
Mahayuti alliance revives 2018 parking plan
This project brings back a 2018 plan that never took off but now has fresh funding and support.
It's part of the Mahayuti alliance's push to save money, like scrapping shady tenders and using digital tools to track construction debris.
In their first 100 days, they've also rolled out flood prevention studies with IIT Bombay, QR-code based identification for hawkers, with licenses and designated pitches for authorized hawkers, new AI and robotics labs in schools, and are cracking down on fraud in birth and death records by scrutinizing certificates and transferring genuine records to the CRS portal; separately, procurement has been moved onto GeM for transparency.