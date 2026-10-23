American Mathew VanDyke appears in Delhi court after 72-hour check-in
Mathew VanDyke, an American national, appeared in a Delhi court this week.
He had just returned from a month-long trip to the US and was required to check in within 72 hours, a rule set when the court directed him, in an order last month, to appear before it within 72 hours of returning to India.
VanDyke accused of Myanmar drone training
VanDyke and six Ukrainians were picked up back in March for allegedly sneaking into Myanmar to train ethnic armed groups, with accusations that he helped with drone technology training.
While he was initially arrested in March under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the case was later shifted to immigration-related offenses.
The Ukrainian nationals have not returned for the investigation yet, and the six Ukrainian nationals have not returned to India.