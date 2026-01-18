Amethi: Fog leads to deadly 5-vehicle crash, 1 dead, several hurt
A major pile-up happened early Sunday on the Raebareli-Sultanpur highway in Amethi.
Thick fog caused a chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles near Akelwa Chauraha early this morning.
Sadly, Rohit, a 25-year-old from Ataura Bujurg village who was driving a milk pickup van, lost his life.
What went down and who was affected
The accident started with a head-on between Rohit's milk van and a state bus—then two trucks and a car crashed into them.
Several people were injured, including Aakash from Raebareli and two bus passengers named Gudda (from Koliya) and Jagannath (from Bisuri).
Everyone hurt was taken to Raebareli district hospital for treatment.
Rohit's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.