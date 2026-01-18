Amethi: Fog leads to deadly 5-vehicle crash, 1 dead, several hurt

What went down and who was affected

The accident started with a head-on between Rohit's milk van and a state bus—then two trucks and a car crashed into them.

Several people were injured, including Aakash from Raebareli and two bus passengers named Gudda (from Koliya) and Jagannath (from Bisuri).

Everyone hurt was taken to Raebareli district hospital for treatment.

Rohit's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.