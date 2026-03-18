Amid tensions in region, Indian ship completes Oman to Mundra
India
The Indian oil tanker Jag Laadki just made it safely to Mundra Port in Gujarat, carrying a huge load of crude oil from West Asia.
It is the third Indian ship this week to complete the journey, showing how India is keeping its energy supply moving even with some tense moments along the route.
Ship unloads crude at special mooring facility
Jag Laadki left Fujairah terminal in the Gulf of Oman, right after reports of an attack there, but managed to steer clear of trouble and only arrived one day late.
The ship unloaded its 80,886 metric tons of crude using Mundra Port's special mooring facility. All that oil is now headed for a refinery in Punjab.
The port itself handled this massive vessel with ease, highlighting India's growing strength in global trade and energy imports.