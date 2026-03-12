Amid West Asia tensions, India prepares for possible LPG shortage
Worried about possible LPG shortages because of tensions in West Asia, the Ministry of Home Affairs has strengthened an existing control room, which is now operating around-the-clock, to coordinate response measures and monitor LPG availability and distribution.
Top officials met this week to plan how to keep things running smoothly and avoid disruptions for people at home.
Steps being taken to ensure smooth supply
The government is making sure refineries put household needs first by limiting commercial LPG sales (except for hospitals and schools).
States are ramping up security at gas facilities and watching out for hoarding or black marketing.
Plus, there'll be public campaigns, so if you see rumors online about gas running out, don't stress; officials say they're on it to keep everyone informed and calm.