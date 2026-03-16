Amid West Asia tensions, Indian ship crosses Strait of Hormuz

India is keeping a close eye on the situation

With global energy routes under pressure and everyone watching for disruptions, these ships' safe journeys show that India's fuel supply chain is holding strong, even when things get tricky abroad.

The government said all Indian seafarers operating in the Persian Gulf are safe; official data show 22 Indian-flagged vessels were located west of the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 611 seafarers.

For anyone curious about how international drama can impact what powers your kitchen or commute, this is one to watch.