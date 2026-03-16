Amid West Asia tensions, Indian ship crosses Strait of Hormuz
India's LPG supply just got a boost, despite rising tensions in West Asia, the Indian-flagged ship Shivalik safely crossed the high-stakes Strait of Hormuz, reaching Mundra Port on March 16. It carried about 45,000-46,000 metric tons of LPG.
Another ship, Nanda Devi, is set to arrive in Gujarat on March 17; reports indicate either Kandla or Vadinar as the arrival port after transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
India is keeping a close eye on the situation
With global energy routes under pressure and everyone watching for disruptions, these ships' safe journeys show that India's fuel supply chain is holding strong, even when things get tricky abroad.
The government said all Indian seafarers operating in the Persian Gulf are safe; official data show 22 Indian-flagged vessels were located west of the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 611 seafarers.
For anyone curious about how international drama can impact what powers your kitchen or commute, this is one to watch.