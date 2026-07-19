Amit Bhatnagar detained, hospitalized in MP after 14-day hunger strike
India
Amit Bhatnagar, who led a 14-day protest against the massive Ken-Betwa Link Project in Madhya Pradesh, was detained and hospitalized by police on Sunday after refusing food for 14 days.
About 150 other protesters were also moved by authorities.
Ken-Betwa project displaces nearly 2,000 families
The Ken-Betwa Link Project plans to move water between rivers but will force nearly 2,000 families to relocate.
Protesters say land and compensation deals have been unfair. Bhatnagar even accused officials of faking records and misdirecting funds.
Local officials pushed back, saying most protesters aren't directly affected, but promised to review any valid concerns.