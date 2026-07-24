Amit Bhatnagar ends hunger strike after Ken-Betwa rehabilitation promise
Amit Bhatnagar, who went on an 18-day hunger strike against the Ken-Betwa river linking project, ended his fast after the government promised to include left-out residents in rehabilitation plans.
The ₹44,000 crore project has sparked protests in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur and Panna districts, with locals demanding fair compensation.
Protesters tie nooses, police clear site
The protests escalated as demonstrators tied nooses and lay on makeshift pyres to draw attention.
On July 19, police cleared the site due to rising water levels and hospitalized Bhatnagar, but he continued his fast under medical care.
He finally broke his fast at Chhatarpur district hospital after tribal women joined him in support.
Bhatnagar now plans a Nyay Satyagraha movement to keep pushing for justice and monitor government promises.