Amit Prasad's Delhi High Court nomination scrutinized over 2011 conviction

Collegium recommends Amit Prasad amid scrutiny

After his conviction, Prasad got probation for good conduct and reportedly helped take the injured cyclist to AIIMS for treatment.

Despite this history, the Delhi High Court collegium has recommended him for judgeship.

The selection process itself has seen some unexpected changes, one nominee's recommendation was withdrawn by the collegium and two new names were added, so Prasad's nomination is now being reviewed by both state and central authorities, with more scrutiny ahead.