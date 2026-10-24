Amit Sabharwal, 27, shot dead in Amritsar after parking dispute

Sabharwal was shot four times and died while being taken to the hospital. The incident has left locals worried about safety in Punjab.

Police have filed a murder case against the Shah brothers and are checking CCTV footage to track them down.

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has also called out the AAP government on law and order, saying, "The culprits must be arrested without delay and given exemplary punishment," attributed to Ravneet Singh Bittu.