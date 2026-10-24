Amit Sabharwal, 27, shot dead in Amritsar after parking dispute
Amit Sabharwal, 27, lost his life on Friday night in Amritsar after a heated dispute over scooter parking turned violent.
The argument outside his Anand Avenue home involved friends and brothers Abhi, Sunny, and Ritik Shah.
Things took a tragic turn when Abhi allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and fired.
Murder case filed against Shah brothers
Sabharwal was shot four times and died while being taken to the hospital. The incident has left locals worried about safety in Punjab.
Police have filed a murder case against the Shah brothers and are checking CCTV footage to track them down.
BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has also called out the AAP government on law and order, saying, "The culprits must be arrested without delay and given exemplary punishment," attributed to Ravneet Singh Bittu.