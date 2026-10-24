Amit Shah and Rekha Gupta review Delhi Police security challenges
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta dropped by the Delhi Police headquarters this week.
The main agenda? Reviewing how the city is tackling issues like drug trafficking, action against gangsters operating from abroad, and women's safety.
The visit was a security review meeting focused on law enforcement challenges in Delhi.
Visit amid protest and electoral demonstrations
Shah's visit comes at a tense moment for the force, which has been under fire for alleged heavy-handedness during July's Sansad Chalo protest.
There are also ongoing demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over claims of electoral roll problems.
All in all, it was a high-stakes meeting focused on making Delhi safer while dealing with some serious public scrutiny.