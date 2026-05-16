Amit Shah announces India drug free by 2047 in Delhi
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just announced a big goal: making India completely drug-free by 2047.
Speaking at the R. N. Kao Memorial Lecture in Delhi, he called drug trafficking a major threat, not just to safety, but to the country's future and said fighting it is everyone's responsibility.
Shah urges 40 nations, outlines strategy
Shah laid out a strategy made with several ministries to block drugs at India's borders and crack down on trafficking, which he linked to organized crime and terrorism.
He also urged diplomats from 40 countries to team up for tougher global action, like sharing intel and setting similar laws, so that major drug criminals can actually be brought to justice.