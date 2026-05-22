Amit Shah announces India's smart border project curbing illegal crossings
India
India is gearing up to launch a smart border project in 2025, aiming to tighten security along its massive 6,000-kilometer borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Announced by Amit Shah at the BSF's Rustamji Memorial lecture, the move is all about stopping illegal crossings and keeping local demographics stable.
Border Security Force 60th brings upgrades
This project had been announced as tied to the Border Security Force's 60th year (2025) and brings in some serious tech (think drones, radars, and smart cameras) to make the borders tougher to breach.
Shah emphasized that states like Tripura, West Bengal, and Assam are stepping up efforts against illegal entries. Plus, there's a new demography mission coming soon to tackle related challenges.