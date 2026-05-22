Amit Shah announces India's smart border project curbing illegal crossings

Border Security Force 60th brings upgrades

This project had been announced as tied to the Border Security Force's 60th year (2025) and brings in some serious tech (think drones, radars, and smart cameras) to make the borders tougher to breach.

Shah emphasized that states like Tripura, West Bengal, and Assam are stepping up efforts against illegal entries. Plus, there's a new demography mission coming soon to tackle related challenges.