Amit Shah announces ₹31,000cr plan to fence 1,610km Myanmar border
India
India just announced a massive ₹31,000-crore plan to fence its entire 1,610-kilometer border with Myanmar.
Home Minister Amit Shah revealed this at a police conference in Delhi, calling it part of a "smart border" vision to boost safety and keep things secure.
Plan to curb crossings, drug trafficking
The main goal is to stop illegal crossings, drug trafficking, smuggling, and even drone threats.
The government also wants to tackle demographic changes in border areas and improve living conditions so people aren't pushed to migrate.
Shah emphasized that this isn't just a quick fix: it's about building a world-class security system for the long run.