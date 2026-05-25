Amit Shah begins month long Pakistan and Bangladesh border tour
India
Home Minister Amit Shah is spending the next month checking up on India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, starting May 25.
The goal? To boost security, roll out smart tech at key spots, and tackle new threats head-on.
Amit Shah visits 4 border states
He's scheduled to visit Rajasthan to meet BSF jawans and open new women's barracks.
Next up: Gujarat on May 29 to inspect the Harami Nala region, Tripura on June 5 for a look at border infrastructure with Bangladesh, and West Bengal mid-June to address issues like infiltration and trafficking, especially important after BJP's recent win in the state.