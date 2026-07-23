Amit Shah calls Modi's fast-track courts a 'milestone' for students
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has thrown his support behind Prime Minister Modi's decision for fast-track courts to handle exam paper leak cases, calling it a "milestone" for student protection.
He stressed that keeping students' futures safe is the government's top priority.
Modi vows action amid NEET protests
This move comes as protests over the alleged NEET paper leak heat up, with students and groups like CJP clashing with police in Delhi.
The chaos even spilled into Parliament, where opposition leaders demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign.
Prime Minister Modi reassured everyone that student welfare is front and center, promising steps to take stringent action against those responsible for leaks and to keep exams fair going forward.