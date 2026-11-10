Amit Shah declares Gujarat drug-free goal by December 31 2028
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a bold goal: Gujarat aims to be drug-free by December 31, 2028, beating the national target by a year.
To help make this happen, a toll-free helpline (1033) goes live on December 1, and a dedicated control room will also be set up to receive complaints and ensure action against those involved in drug trafficking and consumption.
Amit Shah vows scientific drug crackdown
Shah stressed that there is zero tolerance for drug abuse, saying the government will use scientific methods to break up drug networks and hold offenders accountable.
He pointed out how drugs hurt young people and can even fund terrorism, urging teachers and communities to stay alert.
New de-addiction centers are also in the works, promising confidentiality for anyone seeking help.
While in Ahmedabad, Shah also launched key infrastructure projects, showing development is happening alongside tough anti-drug action.