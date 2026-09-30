Amit Shah flags off Indian Railways 1st LNG diesel train
Indian Railways just rolled out its first-ever train that runs on both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel.
The route connects Sabarmati in Ahmedabad to Mahesana Junction, and the launch was flagged off by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.
This move comes after India's hydrogen-powered train debut in July, showing how the railways are stepping up its clean energy game.
About 40% diesel replaced by LNG
The train uses a dual-fuel system in two power cars, each packing 1,400hp. During trials, about 40% of the diesel was replaced with LNG, helping cut fuel use and emissions.
While LNG isn't perfect (it's still a fossil fuel), this is meant to be a greener option until all routes can be electrified.
Regular routes for the new train are still being finalized as Indian Railways tests out this tech further.