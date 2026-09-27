Amit Shah flags off India's 1st-ever LNG train in Gujarat

India just launched its first-ever LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) train, flagged off by Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah in Sabarmati, Gujarat.

This new dual-fuel train swaps out about 40% of its diesel for cleaner LNG, which means fewer emissions and lower running costs.

It's all part of a massive more than ₹1,542 crore push to modernize and green up the railways.