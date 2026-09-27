Amit Shah flags off India's 1st-ever LNG train in Gujarat
India just launched its first-ever LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) train, flagged off by Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah in Sabarmati, Gujarat.
This new dual-fuel train swaps out about 40% of its diesel for cleaner LNG, which means fewer emissions and lower running costs.
It's all part of a massive more than ₹1,542 crore push to modernize and green up the railways.
Kavach signaling and Sabarmati-Sarkhej doubling
Alongside the new train, Shah introduced high-tech safety upgrades like the Kavach automatic protection system across 404km in Ahmedabad division and fresh signaling tech on another 122.57km, both aimed at preventing accidents and boosting capacity.
There are also plans to double the Sabarmati-Sarkhej line, targeted for completion by March 2028.
and a brand-new maintenance shed for powerful freight engines, showing that Indian Railways is getting both greener and smarter.