Amit Shah hails forces for taking down Lateef Bhat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has applauded security forces for taking down Lashkar-e-Taiba's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, in Jammu and Kashmir.
The joint operation happened on November 18 in Kulgam, where Bhat hid in a mosque and refused to surrender.
Army, CRPF, JKP, and intelligence teams all worked together on this mission.
Lateef Bhat attacked injuring 3 CRPF
This action followed a recent attack by Bhat and his associate that left three CRPF personnel injured.
While the associate was killed earlier, Bhat had escaped until now.
Shah said the nation, "The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies," for their courage and teamwork.