Union Home Minister Amit Shah has applauded security forces for taking down Lashkar-e-Taiba's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The joint operation happened on November 18 in Kulgam, where Bhat hid in a mosque and refused to surrender.

Army, CRPF, JKP, and intelligence teams all worked together on this mission.