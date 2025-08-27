Amit Shah honors soldiers who killed Pahalgam attackers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recognized the soldiers who took down three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists behind the deadly April 22, 2024 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.
The mission—Operation Mahadev—went down on July 28 in a forest near Srinagar, after months of tracking and intelligence work.
Shah said Operations Mahadev and Sindoor sent a strong message: terrorists can't harm India and get away with it.
Thanks to teamwork between the Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Intelligence Bureau, the attackers were stopped before they could escape to Pakistan.
Forensic tests confirmed their weapons matched those used in the Pahalgam tragedy.
This operation highlights India's growing counterterrorism abilities—and offers some reassurance about public safety going forward.