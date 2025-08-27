Amit Shah honors soldiers who killed Pahalgam attackers

Operation highlights India's growing counterterrorism abilities

Shah said Operations Mahadev and Sindoor sent a strong message: terrorists can't harm India and get away with it.

Thanks to teamwork between the Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Intelligence Bureau, the attackers were stopped before they could escape to Pakistan.

Forensic tests confirmed their weapons matched those used in the Pahalgam tragedy.

This operation highlights India's growing counterterrorism abilities—and offers some reassurance about public safety going forward.