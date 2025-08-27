Boy murdered in train toilet over uncle's unemployment taunt

Shah was staying with victim's family

The boy's mom had already reported her son missing from Surat on August 21, 2024, naming Shah as the suspect.

Investigators used CCTV footage showing Shah and the boy traveling together, then tracked Shah's phone to find him in Bandra Kurla Complex on August 26, 2024.

Originally from Bihar and recently back from working abroad, Shah had been staying with the boy's family while job hunting.

Police are still digging into all the reasons behind this tragic crime.