This is India's last privately-owned railway line

The line's history and current status

It's surprising how this piece of history is still remembered today: until recently, the Shakuntala ran just one slow daily train, operated by only seven staff, but services have been suspended in recent years due to planned upgrades.

Despite Indian Railways's size, efforts to take over or modernize the line have dragged on for years—locals are waiting for upgrades and hoping service resumes soon.

It's a rare reminder that some colonial legacies really do stick around.