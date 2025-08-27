Next Article
This school has replaced teachers with AI
Alpha School in Northern Virginia is shaking things up by replacing regular teachers with AI.
Students spend two hours a day on personalized lessons through AI apps, then switch gears to hands-on life skills like managing small projects and riding a bike.
Instead of traditional teachers, adult guides help keep students motivated while the AI tracks their progress—giving extra practice or letting them move ahead if they're ready.
The school charges $69,000 (about ₹57 lakh) a year and plans to enroll just 25 students.
Founder MacKenzie Price wants to take this model nationwide, but so far only Arizona has approved it for charter schools.
It's an experiment that could work best for self-driven learners.