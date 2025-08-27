This school has replaced teachers with AI

The school charges $69,000 a year

Instead of traditional teachers, adult guides help keep students motivated while the AI tracks their progress—giving extra practice or letting them move ahead if they're ready.

The school charges $69,000 (about ₹57 lakh) a year and plans to enroll just 25 students.

Founder MacKenzie Price wants to take this model nationwide, but so far only Arizona has approved it for charter schools.

It's an experiment that could work best for self-driven learners.