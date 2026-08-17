Amit Shah: Indian security forces dismantled ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti network
India
Just before Independence Day, Home Minister Amit Shah shared that Indian security forces took down the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network.
The operation covered 14 states and stopped plans for subversive attacks ahead of Independence Day.
Shah called it proof of India's strong stand against terrorism.
Nationwide crackdown yields 253 arrests
In this nationwide crackdown, 253 arrests were made and more than 80 FIRs were filed.
Security teams seized IEDs, grenades marked Pakistan Ordnance Factory, pistols, ammunition, and even spy cameras, showing just how prepared the network was.
The group had been linked to several past terror activities as well.