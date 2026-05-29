Amit Shah introduces BSF plan to tighten Pakistan border security
India
India's Home Minister Amit Shah just introduced a new "territorial security" plan to make the Border Security Force (BSF) even stronger.
Announced at BSF's 60th anniversary in Gujarat, the move focuses on tightening security along the Pakistan border, with most upgrades already underway.
Government funds modernization, mandate expansion considered
The fresh initiative means more high-tech gear (think drones, radars, and surveillance towers) plus better fencing and roads.
The government is also considering expanding the BSF's operational mandate to cover new areas, with the goal of making a vulnerable sector along the Pakistan border much tougher against threats within two years.
The government's putting serious money behind this to modernize everything fast.