Amit Shah launches 3-year national anti-drug campaign
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a major three-year campaign to fight drug abuse and trafficking across India, starting March 31, 2024.
Announced at a high-level meeting in Delhi, the plan treats drug problems as a serious security threat and highlights their impact on young people's health and society.
Why should you care?
This isn't just another government drive—Shah wants all departments to work together with smarter tools like AI, permanent police teams, and improved monitoring.
The focus is on breaking up drug cartels, stopping illegal money flows (even on the darknet), and supporting users with a more humane approach.
With rising drug seizures in recent years, the campaign aims for lasting change by boosting conviction rates and tightening coordination between states and agencies.