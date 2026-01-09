Next Article
Rampaging elephant kills 17 in Jharkhand; search operation intensified
India
According to villagers, a single-tusked elephant has killed 17 people in just nine days in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, with the latest victims being a man and a child from Tilkouti village.
Forest teams are working to tranquilize the animal, but its unpredictable behavior is making things tough for everyone involved.
What's being done—and how locals feel
Special teams from multiple states, led by local forest officials and using drones, are tracking the elephant, which mostly attacks at night.
Villagers are scared and asking for a permanent fix, along with compensation for families who've lost loved ones.
Villagers are fearful and waiting for a solution near the Odisha border.