Gujarat: 14-year-old girl abducted and gang-raped by 8 known men India Jan 09, 2026

A 14-year-old girl from a village near Vansda, Navsari district, Gujarat, was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by eight individuals she knew—aged between 16 and 21—on Wednesday night.

The assault happened after three of them intercepted her as she stepped out for a bathroom break.

She was taken about three kilometers away to another village, where five more joined in, and the group forced her into a room near a water tank.

When she refused their demands, one man allegedly raped her while others held her down; the rest then took turns assaulting her.