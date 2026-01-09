Gujarat: 14-year-old girl abducted and gang-raped by 8 known men
A 14-year-old girl from a village near Vansda, Navsari district, Gujarat, was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by eight individuals she knew—aged between 16 and 21—on Wednesday night.
The assault happened after three of them intercepted her as she stepped out for a bathroom break.
She was taken about three kilometers away to another village, where five more joined in, and the group forced her into a room near a water tank.
When she refused their demands, one man allegedly raped her while others held her down; the rest then took turns assaulting her.
Police acted quickly; all suspects arrested within 24 hours
After the attack, the girl managed to return home but hid in her father's parked van out of fear. Her family found her the next morning and learned what had happened.
The police responded promptly—identifying and arresting all eight suspects within a day.
Authorities have arranged medical exams and counseling for the victim, while also booking the accused under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for gang rape of a minor and under POCSO Act provisions.