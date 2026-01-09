Bihar: 71 IPS officers transferred; Kundan Krishnan steps up as DG (Operation) India Jan 09, 2026

Big shake-up in Bihar's police force: 71 IPS officers just got new postings.

The spotlight is on Kundan Krishnan, who's now Director General (Operation) and also heads the Special Branch.

This move comes right after his promotion to DG rank at the start of 2025.