Bihar: 71 IPS officers transferred; Kundan Krishnan steps up as DG (Operation)
Big shake-up in Bihar's police force: 71 IPS officers just got new postings.
The spotlight is on Kundan Krishnan, who's now Director General (Operation) and also heads the Special Branch.
This move comes right after his promotion to DG rank at the start of 2025.
Why does this matter?
Krishnan's job is all about ramping up crime control and keeping statewide intelligence sharp—pretty crucial for safety across Bihar.
He'll be teaming up with other newly promoted senior officers, like Sunil Kumar (now ADG Headquarters) and Amit Kumar Jain (ADG Prohibition & State Narcotics Control Bureau).
The reshuffle also boosts ranks at district levels, aiming for tighter command and smoother coordination.
Who is Kundan Krishnan?
A 1994-batch IPS officer, Krishnan has led anti-organized crime efforts as head of the Special Task Force and served as Additional DG (Headquarters & Operations).
His track record shows he's no stranger to tough challenges—and this new role puts him right at the center of Bihar's law enforcement action.