Next Article
Nationwide strike on February 12: What's happening and why it matters
India
Ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) are planning a one-day general strike nationwide on February 12, protesting the Modi government's implementation of the four Labour Codes.
They say these laws hurt workers' rights and public resources, warning they'll step up protests if the rules aren't rolled back.
Why should you care?
The unions are pushing back against big privatization moves—think railways, banks, and more—and changes to MNREGA that shift costs to states and threaten job guarantees.
They're calling this fight about democracy and national sovereignty, not just wages.
Students, youth, and farmers' organizations are being urged to join in solidarity, making this more than just a labor issue—it's shaping up as a bigger movement for rights.