Palghar villagers stop suspected child-stalkers—Choose calm over chaos
In Palghar, Maharashtra, four bed sheet vendors from Gujarat were caught by locals after they were seen taking pictures of two 13-year-old girls and asking them about their whereabouts near the Dandi bus stop.
Instead of reacting violently like in past incidents, villagers kept their cool and avoided mob action.
Villagers hand suspects to police; legal action follows
The community brought the suspects to the local panchayat office for questioning before calling the police.
Officers arrived at the scene and took them into custody.
Three suspects—including two juveniles—were booked under laws for stalking and unauthorized photography of minors; one adult was arrested, while the juveniles received warnings.
Police reminded everyone to report suspicious behavior rather than take matters into their own hands.