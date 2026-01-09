Maharashtra's new rules aim to make school less stressful

What changes for schools and coaching classes?

Schools with 100+ students must have a qualified counselor; smaller ones need to connect you with outside professionals.

Teachers will get mental health training twice a year, and special district committees will handle complaints about student stress.

Private coaching classes also have new rules: shorter teaching hours, no false promises about exam results, more co-curricular activities, and clear ways for students to share concerns—so everyone gets a fair shot at staying healthy and supported.