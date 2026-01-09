Maharashtra's new rules aim to make school less stressful
Maharashtra just introduced new rules to help students handle stress, both in schools and private coaching classes.
After noticing more students feeling overwhelmed, the government now requires mental health support like student counselors, visible suicide prevention helplines, and better access to help—all following Supreme Court orders.
What changes for schools and coaching classes?
Schools with 100+ students must have a qualified counselor; smaller ones need to connect you with outside professionals.
Teachers will get mental health training twice a year, and special district committees will handle complaints about student stress.
Private coaching classes also have new rules: shorter teaching hours, no false promises about exam results, more co-curricular activities, and clear ways for students to share concerns—so everyone gets a fair shot at staying healthy and supported.