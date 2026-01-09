Assam sets up special prosecution team for Zubeen Garg murder case

Where things stand now

A special investigation team (SIT) led by the CID has charged several people—including Garg's manager, event organizer, bandmate, co-singer, and even his cousin (a police officer)—with murder or related crimes. The SIT investigated financial irregularities and embezzlement.

Responding to Garg's wife Garima's request, Assam appointed senior advocate Ziaul Kamar and four others as prosecutors to ensure a strong case.

The state also set aside ₹5 crore to preserve Zubeen Garg's legacy and build a museum in his honor—hoping his music keeps inspiring new generations.