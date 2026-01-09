5 Jharkhand laborers finally home after 8 months in Niger captivity
Five migrant workers from Giridih, Jharkhand, who were kidnapped by armed attackers at their worksite in the Tillaberi (Sakoira area), approximately 115km from Niamey, Niger last April, are back in India after eight long months.
The incident was violent—12 Nigerien soldiers at the site lost their lives during the abduction.
The laborers had gone to Niger for a transmission line project with Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited Company.
How they made it back—and what happened while they were away
The rescued workers—Sanjay Mahato, Faljit Mahato, Raju Mahato, Chandrika Mahato, and Uttam Mahato—landed in Mumbai on January 9 and are now undergoing medical checks before heading home to Jharkhand.
Their return was made possible thanks to efforts from the state government and Indian officials.
While they were held captive, local authorities supported their families with monthly financial aid and enrolled their dependents in social welfare schemes to help them get by during the tough time.