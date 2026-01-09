5 Jharkhand laborers finally home after 8 months in Niger captivity

How they made it back—and what happened while they were away

The rescued workers—Sanjay Mahato, Faljit Mahato, Raju Mahato, Chandrika Mahato, and Uttam Mahato—landed in Mumbai on January 9 and are now undergoing medical checks before heading home to Jharkhand.

Their return was made possible thanks to efforts from the state government and Indian officials.

While they were held captive, local authorities supported their families with monthly financial aid and enrolled their dependents in social welfare schemes to help them get by during the tough time.