Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family says CBI probe isn't enough
Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist, was murdered in September at a resort near Rishikesh.
Her family has now rejected the recent CBI probe order, calling it "incomplete" because it doesn't involve Supreme Court monitoring or name the alleged VIP linked to her death.
The resort owner Pulkit Arya was sentenced to life in prison for the crime.
What's happening now?
After meeting Ankita's parents two days earlier, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a CBI investigation on January 9, but protests have erupted again—especially after an audio leak hinted at VIP involvement.
Protest leaders canceled a planned statewide bandh but will meet on January 10 to decide next steps.
Ankita's case continues to spark outrage because of unanswered questions about powerful people possibly being involved and ongoing demands for real accountability.