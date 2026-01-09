Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family says CBI probe isn't enough India Jan 09, 2026

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist, was murdered in September at a resort near Rishikesh.

Her family has now rejected the recent CBI probe order, calling it "incomplete" because it doesn't involve Supreme Court monitoring or name the alleged VIP linked to her death.

The resort owner Pulkit Arya was sentenced to life in prison for the crime.