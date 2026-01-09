Bihar: Pregnant woman dies after 'doctor' operates while watching YouTube
A pregnant woman, Swati Devi, died during an illegal surgery at a private clinic in Bhagalpur, Bihar.
The so-called doctor had no qualifications and reportedly performed the operation by following YouTube videos on his phone—there was no proper medical equipment or trained staff.
Swati was rushed in with severe labor pain late at night; sadly, she didn't survive the procedure due to excessive bleeding, though her newborn did.
What happened next
After Swati's death, the fake doctor and his assistant told her family to take her elsewhere, then quickly shut down the clinic and disappeared.
Locals were outraged—they protested outside the clinic demanding arrests and action against illegal medical practices.
Police have started an investigation.
One resident even shared that this wasn't the first time treatments and procedures here were guided by online videos.