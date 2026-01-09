Next Article
Kerala tackles bird flu with mass culling in Alappuzha
India
Kerala just culled 2,862 birds in Alappuzha after a fresh H5N1 (bird flu) outbreak hit Ambalapuzha North and South.
Chickens, ducks, geese, and quails were affected.
To stop the virus from spreading, officials also destroyed over 2,000 eggs and 100kg of poultry feed.
What else is happening?
More culling is planned in nearby areas like Karuvatta and Pallippad within a one-kilometer radius of the outbreak's center.
For now, there's a strict ban on selling or moving poultry products across a 10km zone—covering several local wards and panchayats.
Plus, no new birds can be raised in the core area for three months to help keep everyone safe.