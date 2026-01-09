Chhattisgarh MLA arrested for Kisan Credit Card loan scam

What happened next

Sahu is accused of opening a bank account in Sharma's name, taking a blank cheque, and transferring about ₹24 lakh into accounts belonging to himself and his wife.

In total, he allegedly withdrew ₹42.78 lakh using forged signatures and thumbprints.

After an investigation pointed to Sahu and associate Gautam Rathore, police filed charges on January 9, 2026.

Sahu's bail plea was denied by the court, so he's now in judicial custody as the case moves forward.