Chhattisgarh MLA arrested for Kisan Credit Card loan scam
Baleshwar Sahu, Congress MLA from Jaijaipur, has been arrested for allegedly cheating a farmer and forging documents to siphon off money through a Kisan Credit Card loan.
The incidents happened between 2015 and 2020, when Sahu managed the District Cooperative Society in Bamhnidih.
He reportedly convinced farmer Ram Kumar Sharma to take out a loan against his land, then used forged signatures and thumb impressions to access the funds.
What happened next
Sahu is accused of opening a bank account in Sharma's name, taking a blank cheque, and transferring about ₹24 lakh into accounts belonging to himself and his wife.
In total, he allegedly withdrew ₹42.78 lakh using forged signatures and thumbprints.
After an investigation pointed to Sahu and associate Gautam Rathore, police filed charges on January 9, 2026.
Sahu's bail plea was denied by the court, so he's now in judicial custody as the case moves forward.